31st annual Oldsmobile homecoming brings car enthusiasts to Lansing

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Oldsmobile enthusiasts gathered at the Auto Owners Insurance building for the 31st annual Oldsmobile homecoming car show and swap meet.



The event attracted car owners from across North America to Oldsmobile's hometown.

Many attendees have family connections to the original Oldsmobile plant.

Vintage cars on display included a family-maintained 1905 Oldsmobile Curved Dash.

The event serves as a homecoming for the iconic American car brand.

"It is a homecoming because this is the town where Oldsmobile started, Lansing Michigan," Judy Badgley said.

Badgley, one of the organizers, noted that people travel from across North America for the event, including many former plant workers.

"There's a lot of people here that are third-, fourth-generation, that worked at the Oldsmobile plant," Badgley said.

Among the attendees was Ron Walkinshaw, who offered rides to visitors in his family's treasured 1905 Oldsmobile Curved Dash, Runabout, Model B.

When asked if he's been responsible for maintaining the vehicle, Walkinshaw confirmed, "Yessir, it's a family car so you have to do that."

Walking through the parking lot revealed the dedication many owners have invested in preserving their Oldsmobiles, keeping this piece of automotive heritage alive in the community.

