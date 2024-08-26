27th annual Blue Oval Blast Car Show takes place in Fitzgerald Park

The 27th annual Blue Oval Blast Car Show took place in Fitzgerald Park.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Child and Family Charities.

A massive showing of Mustangs new and old, Hot rods, and more.

Rows of cars filled the open field at Fitzgerald park as families and car enthusiasts walked up and down looking at the many different cars.

“Today we actually set a record for this location.” Said Ray Hilton, Organizer.

Organizers say around 200 cars showed up this year creating the perfect environment for attendees to connect with one another.

“We love getting together and just the camaraderie, showing our cars, networking and so on, and just the great conversations we have and ultimately our charity, giving all the proceeds to child and family charities.” Said Hilton.

Funds from the event will be collected and distributed to child and family services at a later meeting around October.

