2 emergency safety millage renewals will appear on the August primary ballot in Eaton County

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — With the primary election being only five days away, FOX 47 News wanted to take a look at two emergency service millage renewals that will appear on the ballot for some Eaton County residents.

The Eaton County 911 millage renewal seeks to continue the same funding of 911 emergency operations that has been in place since 1988.

“It provides funding for the staffing, training, facilities technology and equipment needed to answer emergency calls and quickly send the appropriate emergency services,” Kelley Cunningham, the director of Eaton County Central Dispatch, says.

The renewal will keep the current rate of 0.9490 of a mill in place, if passed.

The Grand Ledge Area Emergency Services Authority millage renewal also appear on the ballot next week. First responders say it is crucial in maintaining the quick response times for emergency responders in Grand Ledge and Oneida Charter Township.

“Last year, we ran over 2700 calls between fire and EMS. Since 2011, we've increased 70% in our responses, and that's a huge number when when it comes to responses, and operating costs also go up with that,” Michael Roman, Grand Ledge Fire Department chief, explained.

Inflation has also affected the department making the funding more important than ever.

“This year has been has been even more difficult just due to just for instance, the cost of diesel fuel,” Roman said.

If approved, this millage renewal will generate about $1.3 million per year for emergency response services but will not increase taxes. Both of these emergency response renewals will appear on the ballot next Tuesday.

