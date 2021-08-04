16 charged with drug trafficking, police say Lansing-area operations sold meth, fentanyl, cocaine

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sixteen people have been arrested and charged with drug-trafficking crimes in and around Lansing, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Eight people have been charted with conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. Seven others were charged in a separate criminal complaint with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

One person has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine base.

During the arrest, federal, state and local investigators seized bulk quantities of cash, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl along with more than twenty firearms.

The charges are the result of a multi-agency investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lansing Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Michigan State Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, U. S. Marshals Service and the Internal Revenue Service.

More than 150 federal, state and local law enforcement officers from Michigan Illinois, and Ohio assisted with the search warrants and arrests on Tuesday.

Those charged include:

Edward Washington, 39

Demanuel Porter, 33

Jamar Street, 30

Latisha Mack, 32

Jerome Till, 50

Ebony Malone, 36

Michael Terry, 33

Angela Dority, 46

Davanti Heard-White, 30

John Humphrey, 32, of Meridian Township

Marquise Brooks, 33, of Lansing

Miguel Schooler, 24, of Lansing

Arnon Lake, 34, of Lansing

Demetrus Heard, 29, of Lansing

Jeffrey Humphrey, 52, of Delta Township

Jordan Suttles, 30

