1 million-square-foot fulfillment center proposed for Delta Township could create up to 2,000 jobs

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center is planned for 120-acre plot at the corner of Mount Hope Highway and Creyts Road in Delta Township.

It is joint venture between Detroit-based Sterling Development and Hillwood Investment Properties of Dallas, Texas, companies that have worked together on other projects related to Amazon.

The development could bring nearly 2,000 jobs to the area.

Margaret Cahill 2021

"It has just been approved by the Planning Commission and now it's being reviewed by staff who will take several months, but I understand the developer is on a fast track to try to get this facility constructed and operational as soon as possible," said Delta Township Treasurer Dennis Fedewa.

Lauren Shields 2021

Delta Township Manager Brian Reed said township officials "do not have knowledge of the end user at this time. We just know that the use will be consistent with the zoning."

The land was officially rezoned from commercial and office to industrial use in May. Reed said that, for the most part, the land has always been vacant.

Margaret Cahill 2021

"Of course we were approached for a rezoning and given what is around here this is a good reuse of the property," Reed said.

The fulfillment center could bring anywhere from 300 to 2,000 jobs to the area.

"It will be a very large facility," Fedewa said. "The largest in the whole area. So, we're proud of that. Delta Township has always been a go-to place for development."

Lauren Shields 2021

So, what's the timeline?

"I know they are hoping to break ground in September, and hoping to be complete a year later in in 2023," Reed said. "Our Planning Commission approved the preliminary site plan on July 12, so just last week. There's just a few minor things that will be determine administratively, but for the most part there is an approved site plan."

"Stay tuned," Fedewa said.

Delta Township

