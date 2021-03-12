Woodworking helped Holt woman heal. Now, she wants to teach others.

LANSING, Mich. — Woodworking helped Megan Shannon heal from her grief. She’s hoping it will do the same for others.

Shannon, who lives in Holt, discovered her passion after creating a sewing table for her mother.

Megan Shannon Sewing table built by Megan Shannon

Shannon says that woodworking helped her tackle her grief

Yasmeen Ludy Megan Shannon working

"I worked with a student, his name was Sean, who was 12 year old autistic boy that I became very, very attached to…" she said. "We wanted to have a whole community farm that was set up for kids with disabilities or people with disabilities. And he passed away unexpectedly two years ago.”

She feels if woodwork helped her, it could help others, and she wants to use her knowledge to teach classes for free.

She created a GoFundMe. Her goal is to raise $10,000 to help her buy more hand tools and build workbenches for her students to practice.

Yasmeen Ludy Woodwork

The classes will be open to everyone, particularly to women, non-binary people, and anyone who wouldn’t normally feel comfortable doing it.

“This is a completely male dominated trait but it doesn't need to be," she said. "Anybody could create things like this with the right tool and the opportunity."

If Shannon raises enough money, she said she could open up classes as early as the first weekend in April.

