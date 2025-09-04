Woman shot in head on I-96 in possible road rage incident, daughter seeks answers

LANSING, Mich — LANSING, Mich. — A 51-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the head while driving to work on I-96 in what police are investigating as a possible road rage incident.

Ginger Gibbs was driving to work around 3 a.m. on Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cedar Street when she was shot, according to her daughter Tasha Lyon.

"I'm okay… I am actually not okay," Lion said through tears.

Lion said she doesn't understand why someone would target her mother.

"I just don't know why they would have targeted my mom," Lyon said.

The bullet's path shows the severity of the attack, according to Lyon.

"The bullet went through the back windshield, and into the seat of the car…it hit her head and then it went into the front windshield is what I was told," Lyon said.

Lansing Police are investigating the shooting as a possible road rage incident. Lion said her mother remembers some details from that night.

"She said something about the lights being super bright…. She then slowed down and maybe it angered them. Next thing she remembers is she thought there were rocks being thrown at her and she was in a lot of pain, kinda blacked out and drove into the median," Lyon said.

Gibbs was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable, according to Lion. However, she faces a long recovery process.

"They want to do some OP therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy to make sure she can go back to herself," Lyon said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover medical expenses. As Lion sits next to her mother's hospital bed, she said she's left without closure since no suspects have been arrested.

When asked what she would say to the person who did this, Lyon responded emotionally.

"God, I just want to know why? What would cause you to shoot at a person at 3 a.m… like why?" Lyon said.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing Police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

