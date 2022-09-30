Watch Now
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing

police
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 10:05:06-04

LANSING, Mich. — A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA.

Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard. The 911 caller gave information about the alleged shooter to police, and the suspect, a 28-year-old Lansing resident, was located in the area.

Shortly after detaining the suspect, officers found the victim, a 24-year-old Jackson County resident, in a car in the parking lot nearby. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

