Woman charged with weapons offenses at Lansing high school

LANSING, Mich. — A 50-year-old woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly bringing a stun gun to a Lansing school and fleeing from police.

Tameka Long is charged with four weapons-related charges, including three felonies, connected to Tuesday's incident at Everett High School, according to court documents obtained by FOX 47 News.



The charges include possessing a stun gun and bringing the weapon onto school grounds.

Long is also charged with resisting arrest after she reportedly sped away from officers. During her arrest, police discovered a stun gun in her vehicle, according to court documents.

Long was arraigned Wednesday and has another court appearance scheduled for June 6.

A 17-year-old juvenile at the school was also charged with possessing a handgun on school property.

