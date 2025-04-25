WHAT WE KNOW: 5 Vehicle crash, 13 sent to the hospital

LANSING, Mich — It was an unforgettable scene on South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard near Mary Avenue Thursday evening.

“EMS responded with at least 4 or 5 paramedics, police were there, it was just overall a bad scene,” said resident Bill McClain.

Five vehicles were involved in the wreck. Police tell us it all started when 2 vehicles, traveling at high speeds, stuck one vehicle that was making a legal turn. That then led to those vehicles striking 2 Additional drivers.

“I am hoping for the best for all of the people involved in the accident,” McClain said.

Police tell us 13 people were taken to the hospital and treated for minor and critical injuries, ages ranging from 3 to 52.

“It's very heart breaking,” McClain said.

McClain said this is why he wants speeding, an ongoing issue, in the neighborhood to stop.

“Every day, somebody either speeding up and down MLK or Holmes,” he said.

As police investigate - neighbors are sending a message to those speedy drivers.

“If you guys really want to do that type of thing, you need to take it to a track and do it legally,” McClain said.

We reached out to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office who told us, as of right now, no charges have been filed in this case.