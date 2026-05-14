WEEK OF KINDNESS: Beautifying Hospice of Lansing's courtyard

LANSING, Mich — Chad Beckett lost his mother, Tedi, last year. Since then, he said, life has not been the same.

"I miss her tremendously."

Tedi had cardiac issues that declined rapidly, and Chad cared for her until she became a resident at Hospice of Lansing.

"The Hospice of Lansing made it a lot easier and supportive, emotionally for my mom and for us."

Hospice of Lansing has been around for nearly 50 years and serves between 300 and 400 patients a year. Kathy Mrozinkski, director of marketing and development, said the end goal is simple — making the end of life as comfortable as possible for all patients.

"Our needs truly fit around where are they and what services do they need."

For Mrozinkski and her team, that means meeting patients where they are.

"It is one of the times we believe should be celebrated, we celebrate our birthdays and other big milestone, so we need to celebrate the patients here and make them feel special at this stage in life."

Hospice of Lansing is one of the organizations taking part in this year's week of kindness. Mrozinkski said the recognition means a great deal.

"We just feel so blessed and we are here… and we cant believe this week is here."

To celebrate, Hospice of Lansing volunteers beautified the facility's courtyard, planting flowers and cleaning windows.

"We're planting flowers, cleaning windows all these little tasks add up for our patients and their family because this is what makes this place feel like home."

I got to take part in the effort, filling up bird feeders alongside volunteers — including Beckett, who came out to give back to the facility that supported him and his mother.

"When I saw hospice of lansing was doing this, I instantly knew I had to give back to hospice of lansing because they helped me and my mom."

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