Waverly Park tenants demand better security after car break-ins

LANSING, Mich — "It's a little rough. It puts stress on you," said Keith Tyler, a Waverly Park tenant whose car has been broken into multiple times.

Tyler showed the damage from the most recent break-in, which occurred late last month.

"Here's the window that we had to tape up that they busted out," Tyler said.

A plastic bag serves as a temporary fix over Tyler's car window. He predicts the repairs will be costly.

"Over $1,000, maybe a couple thousand," Tyler said.

Tyler isn't the only tenant dealing with this issue. Lansing Police say within the past three months, there have been at least nine larceny cases reported at Waverly Park and six vehicles reported stolen.

Cell phone footage Tyler says was taken in the parking lot at night shows pitch-black conditions, which he believes demonstrates a lack of security at the complex.

"You see there is only one light here and it doesn't work. We have been talking to management to try and get them to come out and fix the lights. Nothing," Tyler said.

Tyler believes fixing the lights could help prevent car break-ins.

I went to the leasing office to ask what security measures are in place at the location, but I was told the property manager was not in.

As we wait to hear back from the manager, tenants like Tyler are left wondering if the problem will ever get resolved.

"I just want to feel safe and want the people here to feel safe, man," Tyler said.

I reached out to the city to see if there is a rule in place regarding working lights in parking lots at apartment complexes, but did not receive a response.

