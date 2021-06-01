Washington Woods Middle School hosts international food festival

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public Schools is hosting an international food festival tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Washington Woods Middle School.

Free taste vouchers will be given to all Holt Public Schools students.

There will be food trucks from local restaurants including LaFajita, Gravity Smokehouse & BBQ, Soul Nutrition, Sabor Latino, M I Vegan and ABs Eatery.

Washington Woods Middle school is asking that guests take their meals to go. Due to COVID restrictions, they will not be providing tables.

