Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Washington Woods Middle School hosts international food festival

items.[0].image.alt
Holt Public Schools
Holt international food festival flyer
Holt international food festival flyer
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 12:39:16-04

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public Schools is hosting an international food festival tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Washington Woods Middle School.

Free taste vouchers will be given to all Holt Public Schools students.

There will be food trucks from local restaurants including LaFajita, Gravity Smokehouse & BBQ, Soul Nutrition, Sabor Latino, M I Vegan and ABs Eatery.

Washington Woods Middle school is asking that guests take their meals to go. Due to COVID restrictions, they will not be providing tables.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

larry wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy