Village Lansing plans to bring ‘Omaha 360’ to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Gun violence in Lansing continues to take a toll on the community. On Wednesday, Lansing Police reported 13 gun-related deaths so far this year.

“I mean Obviously that’s a number we want to take down and get to a zero,” said community activist Michael Lynn Jr.

l Lynn Junior believes solving the gun violence issue takes a village, literally. During his interview with FOX 47, he told us all about his organization “The village Lansing”

“The village Lansing was born in 2019, out of a necessity to work on gun violence prevention, intervention and support,” Lynn said. “I think what makes us very different from a lot of organizations around is we are very intentional on what we do.”

The Village Lansing does this by providing a plethora of educational courses, that range from youth gun violence prevention, gun safety, conflict resolution and more, and in 2024, the organization is bringing another resource to Lansing, called Omaha 360.

“The Omaha 360, is a weekly meeting that they hold where they call in law enforcement and anyone that’s working on gun violence prevention to do an update on what they’re doing, the police department will give an update on what they’re seeing and its a real collaborative effort to tackle gun violence,” Lynn said.

Lynn said when the Omaha 360 officially comes to Lansing, it will be called Lansing 360, and he’s confident it will unify the community.

“I’ve been to Omaha and actually seen the meeting and its just amazing what they have been able to do,” Lynn said. “We have a lot of people doing good work in Lansing but it seems like we’re not all working on a same team, so this will bring us together."

The official Launch date for Lansing 360 has not been set, but the village Lansing will keep the public updated on all social media platforms.