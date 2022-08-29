Watch Now
Victim identified in Saturday night homicide in Lansing

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 10:21 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 10:21:30-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in the 3200 block of south Washington Avenue.

Anthony Wright Jr., 36, was found shot in a vehicle at around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

The Lansing Fire Department transferred Wright to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

