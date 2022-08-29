Victim identified in Saturday night homicide in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in the 3200 block of south Washington Avenue.
Anthony Wright Jr., 36, was found shot in a vehicle at around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.
The Lansing Fire Department transferred Wright to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
