Victim identified in Saturday night homicide in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in the 3200 block of south Washington Avenue.

Anthony Wright Jr., 36, was found shot in a vehicle at around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

The Lansing Fire Department transferred Wright to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

