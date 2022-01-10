Tubing opens at Hawk Island County Park, ticket sales move online

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday marked the first day of tubing at Hawk Island County Park for the winter.

For $10 per person you can ride a tube down the 500-foot run for some fast paced, powdery fun.

The tubing hill, which is maintained by Ingham County, features groomed lanes and a conveyor belt to get sledders up the hill. Your ticket gets you the tube rental as well.

If you get chilly you can spend time in the warming station and warm up with hot cocoa and snacks.

Due to COVID, all visitors must now buy timed entry tickets online. The ticket website can be found here.

Masks are required in the warming station but not outside while sledding.

