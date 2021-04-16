To honor their son's life, a family is paying it forward with birthday cards

LANSING, Mich. — After the passing of Corban Ferris, his family decided to start a non-profit organization called Corban’s Purpose. In honor of his 20th birthday on April 26, his family has created a unique pay it forward project.

After listening to a bereavement podcast for parents, his mother came up with the idea to encourage people to put $20 in a birthday card and give it to people.

“It's simple as putting twenty dollars in a birthday card and giving it to random people… just to pay it forward, you know, whether it's somebody that needs to buy a few groceries till the end of the week or fill their gas tank until next payday,” said Corban’s mother, Michelle Ferris.

She’s also created a print-off sheet on Facebook for people to put in the cards. The paper will explain the project.

Ferris said Corban always had a caring spirit, “Corban was just an all-around good kid. I mean, he had good character. He was respectful, caring, kind, had a strong faith in God,” she said. “He likes to help others.”

The pay it forward project on his birthday felt like a perfect match for someone who loved giving back to his community.

On April 25, his dad and step-mom will be partnering with Homeless Angels, an organization Corban used to volunteer with, to serve free food at Ruetter Park.

