Thursday night shooting on Lansing's south side leaves 2 hospitalized

LANSING, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting that happened on Lansing's south side Thursday night.

Officers say they arrived in the 2100 Block of Ferrol Street around 9:45 p.m. and found a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital. The man was listed in stable condition and the woman is in critical condition.

Police located a car linked to the shooting and pulled it over after a short pursuit. Inside was a 21-year-old man, who police have identified as a suspect, and a woman, who police are calling a “witness”. Both were taken in custody.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

