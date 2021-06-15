Thief stole a utility vehicle and a dump truck from Dimondale Cemetery

LANSING, Mich. — Someone kicked in the door to Dimondale Cemetery's storage building over the weekend and stole a John Deere Gator, a small utility truck, and a one-ton dump truck.
The dump truck had a snow blade on the front and a winch on the back.
Windsor Township Supervisor Kern Slucter said they realized Monday morning that things were missing.
A police report has been filed with Eaton County Sheriff's Department.
