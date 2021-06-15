Thief stole a utility vehicle and a dump truck from Dimondale Cemetery

LANSING, Mich. — Someone kicked in the door to Dimondale Cemetery's storage building over the weekend and stole a John Deere Gator, a small utility truck, and a one-ton dump truck.

The dump truck had a snow blade on the front and a winch on the back.

Windsor Township Supervisor Kern Slucter said they realized Monday morning that things were missing.

A police report has been filed with Eaton County Sheriff's Department.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook