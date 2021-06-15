Watch
Thief stole a utility vehicle and a dump truck from Dimondale Cemetery

Yasmeen Ludy
Dimondale Cemetery entrance
Dimondale Cemetery
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:09:02-04

LANSING, Mich. — Someone kicked in the door to Dimondale Cemetery's storage building over the weekend and stole a John Deere Gator, a small utility truck, and a one-ton dump truck.

The dump truck had a snow blade on the front and a winch on the back.

Windsor Township Supervisor Kern Slucter said they realized Monday morning that things were missing.

A police report has been filed with Eaton County Sheriff's Department.

