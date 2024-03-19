‘The speed just goes on all the time’ growing concerns about speed on Armstrong Rd.

Residents say speeding on Armstrong Road is far too common.

Recent speeding incident on street caused a lot of damage to parked car and knocked over an in ground mailbox.

Watch video above to hear residents' concerns and safety tips from law enforcement



On a typical day, some drivers have no problem quickly making their way through Armstrong Road, it’s a problem that residents said they're used to.

“We get a lot of speeders through here,” said resident Loretta Stanaway. “It’s an issue especially in the Summer when people are out drag racing.”

The high speeds on the 25 mile per hour street has led to several crashes. The most recent one happened just last Sunday morning. Police said someone crashed into an abandoned Jeep, causing a lot of damage.

Residents who witnessed the crash said there's more to the story.

“The driver hit the car, then he hit the neighbor’s mailbox, his car then landed in front of my house, it was un drivable and then he took off on foot.”

Police have not released any additional details on the crash, but as the investigation continues, law enforcement is providing safety tips to drivers to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

“The biggest thing is slow down,” said Captain Andrew Daenzer with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. “You got to give yourself more time in the residential area because its going to be a tighter space, so make sure you're giving yourself room for an out.”

In 2020, Lansing City Council voted to allow on street overnight parking. Prior to that on street parking was prohibited between the hours of 2 am and 5 am. Some residents said that rule needs to come back.