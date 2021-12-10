Teenager killed in shooting on Lansing's south side, 3 others injured, including a 10-week-old boy

LANSING, Mich. — A teenage girl was killed and three other people injured, including a 10-week-old boy, in a Friday morning shooting on the city's south side.

Police were called to the area of Miller Road and Cedar Street at 4:21 a.m. and three teenagers inside a car with gunshot wounds and an injured infant boy.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman, 16-year-old boy and the infant boy were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Lansing Police say they have found no suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the department at (517) 483-4600 or contact Lt. Beth Frazier at (517) 483-4659 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook site.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook