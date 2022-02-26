Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old Lansing girl

LANSING, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old Lansing girl.

Allayah Walker-Travis was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Lansing's south side.

At the time, police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Wainwright Avenue on a reports of a shooting. They arrived to find Walker-Travis with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died a short time later.

Witnesses told police the shooting was related to an argument that had taken place earlier in the evening.

On Friday, Feb. 25, Lansing police obtained charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office against the 16-year-old. He has been charged with three felonies; open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a firearm with unlawful intent.

He is currently being detained at a juvenile facility.

