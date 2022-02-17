17-year-old girl shot and killed on Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed on Lansing's south side Wednesday night.

Lansing police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Wainwright Avenue on a reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Allayah Marie Walker-Travis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the shooting was related to an argument that had taken place earlier in the evening and led officers to a nearby address involved with the incident, where they found additional witnesses and a 20-year-old male suspect.

The suspect has not been arrested but "remains part of the investigation," according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lansing police at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Thomas at (517) 483-6847, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or to send a message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

