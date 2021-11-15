Teen boy killed in hit-and-run Sunday on Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — A teenage boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash around 1:26 a.m. Sunday on Lansing's south side.

Lansing Police Sgt. Kevin Schlagel said the boy was found on a sidewalk near Jolly Road and Kensington Circle.

Schlagel believes the vehicle that struck the boy, whose age he did not know, was a light-colored SUV, possibly white or silver.

If you have any information, Schlagel said to call the Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.

