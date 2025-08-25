Sycamore Townhomes still undergoes $15 million transformation amid ownership change

LANSING, Mich — A troubled apartment complex in South Lansing is getting a major makeover as part of a nearly $15 million redevelopment project that could be completed as early as next summer.

The Sycamore Townhomes near Waverly and Jolly roads has faced ongoing issues that led to numerous city violations and the displacement of about 80 tenants in May.

"I think it's going to be drastically different in a good way," said John Polderman, the court-appointed receiver overseeing the project.

The 339-unit complex has had its share of pink and red tags from the city due to what officials called ongoing issues. The court appointed Polderman as receiver, and about 80 tenants were asked to leave in May to make way for the redevelopment.

"Everybody has voluntarily left except one person - only one person has subject to an eviction proceedings," Polderman said.

The complex is getting a new owner as part of the transformation. Arbor Reality Participation LLC is taking over the property.

"The prior owner is turning over the property to its lender - who was lending the money for the project," Polderman said.

The ownership change won't derail the redevelopment timeline, according to Polderman. The project remains on track to meet its 12 to 18-month deadline.

"Furniture, floorings, water heaters, appliances, things like that so it would be like walking into a new complex," Polderman said.

Construction is already underway with significant progress made.

"The demolition inside and the removal of floors, fixtures, appliances. Things like that are in full swing and we are about halfway done with that," Polderman said.

When the project is complete, even the name will change.

"A new name is being looked at. New marketing, new signage, things like that," Polderman said.

