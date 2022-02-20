Stalled for over a decade, residential development in Holt plans to move forward

LANSING, Mich. — A residential development in Holt that stalled during the 2008 recessions is on the verge of moving forward.

"Right now, if you look at Evergreen Village as a whole, you're going to see 54 existing homes out there, those are all within phase one of the original development," said Delhi Township Manager Tracy Miller.

The project was originally approved in 2006 as a seven phase development, but only phase one was completed after the original developer experienced financial problems.

The 41.5-acre parcel to the south and the 30-acre parcel to the east were sold.

The 41.5 acres were purchased by Westview Capital, LLC, and the the company plans to build houses there. The development will be called Evergreen Village South.

"It's going to be very, very similar in nature to what's out there right now. All single family homes..." Miller said. "There will be 94 of them in total, sits on 41 and a half acres of property, and basically kind of surrounds the existing phase one of Evergreen Village as it originally existed out there."

Floor plans will range between 1,400 and 2,400 square feet with three to four bedrooms and a two-car garage.

There will be a mixture of ranch, bi-level, and two story homes.

"A lot of people will be excited about the opportunity to move into the community or to move from one home in the community, to a newer home in the community. So overall, anytime we can bring new folks in or provide a new housing option for residents, it's a good thing," she said.

The Evergreen Village neighborhood is located south of Krantz Road near Holt High School.

