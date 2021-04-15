South Lansing garden receives grant for expansion

LANSING, Mich. — On a typical weekday, you can catch Elizabeth Stepnowski getting her hands dirty and planting crops at the Hill Community Garden on Lansing's south side.

“Last year, we grew around 2,700 pounds of food, and I am hoping to grow more this year,” Stepnowski said.

The garden allows community members to come together and grow food to save money. The location is also a place for volunteers to grow fresh veggies and fruits to donate to those less fortunate.

With a $43,000 grant given to the South Lansing Community Association by the Michigan Department of Agriculture, volunteers at the garden will be able to build the second hoop house, a water well, and expand, with hopes of providing more healthy food to the low-income population of the city.

“We’re just really excited to have more folks growing food and give more healthy food to the community, because that’s the key to a healthy community,” said Kathie Dunbar, executive director of the South Lansing Community Association and a member of Lansing's City Council.

Michigan Department of Agriculture gave grants to nine gardens in Michigan, totaling $800,000.

“We really see a need for fresh fruits in our urban and rural communities, especially during this pandemic,” said Heather Thorne with the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

“The Michigan Department of Agriculture has been great working with us, and I can’t wait to show them the progress we’ve made on the grant,” Dunbar said.

The Hill Garden is always looking for volunteers, and if you would like to get involved, click here.

