South Lansing apartment residents struggle without air conditioning as temperatures soar

LANSING, Mich — Residents at South Tree Apartments in South Lansing are dealing with non-functioning air conditioning units as temperatures climb into the 90s.

Tenants report their air conditioning units run briefly before shutting down.

Management has provided portable AC units to some affected residents.

The property manager says parts have been ordered to fix the ongoing issue.



Some residents have resorted to taking cold showers and preparing meals in advance to avoid using their ovens in the sweltering heat.

"As you could see, this is how hot it is in the house right now…. 83," tenant Racquel Jacksaon showed us while pointing to their thermostat.

The resident explained they've been dealing with these conditions for several days.

"Whenever we turn it on, it just goes for like 2 seconds and then it stops, after a while or so we'll start feeling it and then it would stop again," said tenant Nikolas Keneorly

With temperatures hitting the 90s, residents have been forced to find creative ways to stay cool.

"Last night, I had to keep on getting up and taking showers to cool off," Jackson said.

Jackson described how the heat has affected his daily routines: "We actually prepped our food, two days in advance, so we just have to warm it up in the microwave, that's how bad it is because we can't use our oven because it would make the house too hot."

When I reached out to management at South Tree Apartments, the regional manager acknowledged they were aware of units without functioning air conditioning. She stated that portable AC units have been distributed to affected residents.

According to management, air conditioning is listed as an amenity in tenants' leases, and contractors have ordered parts to address the issue as soon as possible. The property houses approximately 50 tenants.

Management noted it's difficult to identify air conditioning problems before residents turn on their units during hot weather.

Residents remain hopeful for a quick resolution. "We are paying tenants," Jackson emphasized. "I'm just asking for help and shouldn't nobody be suffering in heat, especially when they are paying."

South Tree management encourages tenants to report AC issues as soon as they arise. Meanwhile, the city of Lansing is offering cooling centers this week for residents without air conditioning.

