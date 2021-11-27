Some mid-Michigan stores see Black Friday success despite supply challenges

LANSING, Mich. — Friday night wrapped up another Black Friday in mid-Michigan.

Many area businesses saw extra crowds Friday, including Menards in south Lansing.

According to the General Manager Josh Leppek, by 3 p.m. the store already had thousands pass through, and he expected thousands more though closing time.

"I think we'll be steady right up until close tonight at 9 p.m.," Leppek said.

While some Michigan businesses are experiencing shortages of products, Leppek said he hasn't experienced anything like that yet.

"Our buying staff has done an excellent job keeping us in stock of a variety of items to make sure that we have product for our consumers," Leppek said.

Most shoppers said they found what they were looking for.

"It's been great!" Aleasha Wood of Mason said. "This is the first store I made it to. It hasn't been crowded. I found everything I need."

Despite warnings to shop early, many shoppers got a late start on their shopping, like Steve Romero of Williamston who was just getting started around 5 p.m.

"We're too busy at home with dogs and kids," Romero said.

Additionally, unlike years passed, many big box stores didn't open their doors until Friday morning, rather than Thanksgiving night.

