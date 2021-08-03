Some Holt elementary students return to in-person learning, with masks for everyone

LANSING, Mich. — Students at two Holt elementary schools returned to classrooms today. For many, it was the first time in more than a year.

Sycamore Elementary student Lilyanna Harrington couldn't wait for the first day.

"I was actually really excited being with all my friends again and starting a new year in such a creative way," she said.

Margaret Cahill Students at Horizon Elementary School prepare for their first day

Sycamore and Horizon elementary schools were the first in the district to kick off their school year on Tuesday. The rest of the schools in the district will start on Aug. 18.

The whole district will return to in-person learning five days a week.

Holt Superintendent David Hornak said school is going to function similar to the way it did before the pandemic, but with extra safety precautions.

"We're also going to continue to use PPE. We'll have desk shields when kids are going to be less than three feet apart. And we're going to start the year wearing masks," Hornak said.

All students and staff, even those who are vaccinated, will be required to wear masks.

The district will also continue to offer additional help and resources for students that need it.

"We will be layering in extended school days for some kids," Hornak said. "We will be using what is called intercession to extend the learning opportunities during school breaks."

Most parents said they're excited to have their kids back in school.

"Kindergartener really wasn't able to engage on computers the way that they would engage in a classroom situation and also learn to, you know, deal with conflict with friends," said Horizon Elementary parent Tera Farhat.

