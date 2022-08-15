Slice by Saddleback opening second location in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — It was just in January when the owners of Saddleback BBQ opened their first pizza restaurant called Slice by Saddleback, and things have been going so well, they’re now opening a second location.

The new Slice by Saddleback location opens Monday at 3135 south Pennsylvania Ave.

In a Facebook post, the owners told customers, “this will be a Slice by Saddleback location with pizza, breadsticks, wings, meatballs and salad. We will have slices available for purchase.”

The building used to be occupied by Detroit Frankie’s Pizza & Deli and Good Truckin Food before owners Matt Gillet and Travis Stoliker purchased the new location in January.

Gillet and Stoliker have been serving smokey delicious BBQ to the community since they first opened their restaurant in 2015, and with their expansion, they hope to continue to bring delicious food to the community.

