Shots fired into Delhi Township homes Sunday night

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two homes in the 4000 block of Bowline Court in Delhi Township were struck by gun shots Sunday evening.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of shots fired in Delhi Township at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday. Residents in the area of North Aurelius Road and Helmsway Drive reported hearing three gun shots. No one was hurt.

If anyone has information on the incident, the police are asking them to call Lieutinant Chauncey Shattuck at (517) 244-1895.

