Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Semi-truck rollover on U.S. 127 closed highway for three-and-a-half hours

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:08 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 23:08:59-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Township Police are looking for information regarding a traffic accident that closed off part of southbound U.S. 127 Wednesday morning.

A semi-tractor and trailer carrying pea gravel overturned on the westbound Interstate 496 ramp spilling its load across both lanes around 10:45 a.m.

Lansing police and the Michigan Department of Transportation closed the ramps to I-496 from U.S. 127 to clean up and conduct an investigation.

The driver of the semi-tractor sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident and was taken to Sparrow Hospital, according to a release from police.

Those ramps reopened around 2:15 p.m. according to police. The cause of the rollover is still undetermined.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700 or Officer Eric Lapham at (517) 999-0323.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

larry wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy