Semi-truck rollover on U.S. 127 closed highway for three-and-a-half hours

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Township Police are looking for information regarding a traffic accident that closed off part of southbound U.S. 127 Wednesday morning.

A semi-tractor and trailer carrying pea gravel overturned on the westbound Interstate 496 ramp spilling its load across both lanes around 10:45 a.m.

Lansing police and the Michigan Department of Transportation closed the ramps to I-496 from U.S. 127 to clean up and conduct an investigation.

The driver of the semi-tractor sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident and was taken to Sparrow Hospital, according to a release from police.

Those ramps reopened around 2:15 p.m. according to police. The cause of the rollover is still undetermined.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700 or Officer Eric Lapham at (517) 999-0323.

