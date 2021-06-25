Semi-truck crash on US-127 under investigation

LANSING, Mich. — Just after 5 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to westbound I-96 at the Northbound US-127 interchange in Delhi Twp. for a one-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

The semi was traveling west when it lost control and struck the US-127 bridge.

Traffic was diverted and westbound I-96 was closed until 8 a.m.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

