Saturday morning Lansing fatal crash kills 1 person, injured another

LANSING, Mich. — A crash involving two cars in the area of south Washington Avenue and Northrup Street early Saturday morning killed one man and injured another man.

The Lansing Police Department said they discovered the crash around 1:28 a.m. The crash caused one of the cars to collide with a residence in the 5600 block of south Washington Ave., which caused a gas leak.

The residents of the home were evacuated, and no one in the house was injured.

"A shelter in place was ordered for nearby residents due to the gas leak, and that intersection was closed," a release from the Lansing Police Department said.

One of the drivers was a 29-year-old male, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver, a 40-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

Consumers Energy cleared the scene, and the intersection was reopened.

Even though the investigation is ongoing, police say that alcohol may have played a factor in the accident.

Anyone with information about the crash, is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

