Residents say red-tagged property has had fair share of trash and squatters

LANSING, Mich. — Residents say a home in the 6600 block of Richard Road isn’t the nicest view.

“It’s just an eye sore,” Clarice Pitsonis said.

The city says the home was red tagged back in December 2020, and since then, the owner, Haven Homesteads LLC, has wracked up nearly $5,000 in fees for trash and other violations.

Pitsonis lives right next door, and she said there may also be squatters.

While in the area, we met Amber, who said she was the home’s property manager but did not want be on camera. She was also not happy that Pitsonis called us.

“I think nosey Nancy needs to stay in place and mind her business,” Amber said.

Amber eventually gave us a number she claims belongs to the owner, but when I called, I realized it was a text app number, and five minutes later Amber called us back on that same text app number.

From there, we went to the owner’s address that the city gave us. We knocked on the door, but no one answered

So back to the city, city officials said if the owner doesn’t resolve the issues, they will take legal action.

Residents like Pitsonis would like to see something else happen.

“I think it needs to be boarded up, or I think the city needs to pay off his taxes and tear it down,” she said.

