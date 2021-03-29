Residents frustrated after fence goes up around south side Neogen location

LANSING, Mich. — Neogen built a fence around its South Cedar Street location in Lansing. Now some residents are upset because it prevents easy access to nearby businesses and the Capital Area District Library's South Lansing branch.

“I’m sure the city is happy that Neogen has fixed it all up, but they’re being very nasty neighbors,” said resident Diane Bloom.

Before Neogen bought the building, it was the Lansing Police Department's South Precinct, then a school. For years, residents have used the parking lot to easily access the library and businesses in the adjacent strip mall.

“I just wish they would have taken into consideration that the community has used this access to Holmes for a very long time and they did value it,” said Melissa Cole, head librarian for the library's downtown and south Lansing branches.

With the new fence, patrons are forced to access the library from Cedar Street, which Bloom, a bike rider, finds unnecessary.

“I’m annoyed that I have to go out there and also scared because that is the edge of an extremely fast road,” she said.

Lansing City Council Member Kathie Dunbar said she understands residents' frustration, but the fence does comply with the city’s zoning ordinance.

“It has a permit,” she said. “They’ve followed all the rules, there are cut outs at the corner that will not impede sight from cars that are making turns.”

Neogen did not respond to requests for comment.

