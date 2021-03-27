Report: Fixing Moores Park pool could cost $4.8 million

LANSING, Mich. — Fixing the historic Moores Park Pool could cost far more than Lansing city leaders had estimated.

WTA Architects recently completed a rehabilitation assessment on the 97-year-old structure and offered two options for rehabilitating it.

Option 1 includes a design of a pool wall expected to last 20 years and would cost an estimated $4.8 million. That's the design prefered by the State Historic Preservation Office and the U.S. National Park Service, according to WTA's report.

Option 2 would cost $6.3 million and includes a pool wall expected to last roughly 50 years. That option corrects additional code deficiencies discussed with the Michigan Health Department.

Lansing has around $60,000 in city funds set aside to cover the cost of the pool assessment. A local community group called Friends of Moores Park Pool is trying to raise half of that cost.

Mayor Andy Schor said in a press release that the city has many financial demands, but he looks forward to “ working with the Friends of the Moores Park Pool on a community fundraising plan, potential grant opportunities and collaborating with them as we move forward.”

The pool, which opened in 1923, was designed by Wesley Bintz, a former Lansing city engineer. He would go on to start the Bintz Pool Company and bring his design to more than 100 cities nationwide.

