Remembering Eva Salinas

LANSING, Mich. — Eva Salinas passed away Monday at the incredible age of 105.

“She showed us a good way of living,” said Salinas’ brother Pedro Perez.

Loved ones said that started in the household. Salinas grew up with 10 siblings and her brother Perez said she was like the second mother in the family, caring, compassionate and nurturing.

“We were Brought up in many ways by her for food, schooling, financially,” Perez said.

While looking over her siblings, Salinas kept one thing close to her heart, her religion, which led her here to Cristo Rey Church. A place she called her second home for more than 50 years. There, she was able to have a major impact on the Hispanic community.

“She'd loved to share her voice and she did that well with the choir,” said Father Vincent Richardson.

A choir and a community sad she's gone, but for more than a century, blessed she was here.

“We're going to miss her, but we gotta keep on going and make the best out of it,” said Salinas other brother Gilbert Perez.

Below is service information for Eva Salinas.