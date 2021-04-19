Prom is on the way, Holt High School and East Lansing High School are planning for an outdoor prom

LANSING, Mich. — Last year many seniors missed out on traditional activities such as prom and walking across the stage for graduation. But this year, High Schools in the greater Lansing area are trying to make prom happen.

Holt High School and East Lansing High School plan on hosting a prom in May. Holt will be hosting their prom on May 22, while East Lansing’s prom will occur on May 28.

Both high school events will be held outside on the football field. Students will be required to wear masks, social distance, and take antigen tests.

“Students who participate should or will be required to have at least three antigen tests,” said Andrew Wells, East Lansing High School principal. “Also, students will be required to take an additional antigen test the week of May 23 or on May 24. And then the day of so on May 28.”

The high schools are still planning out every detail, but both principals can agree their seniors shouldn’t miss out on traditional activities.

Holt High School principal, Michael Willard, said: “we're really just trying to figure out and continue to think of ways that we can acknowledge our seniors, celebrate our seniors, give them some semblances of things that they're missing.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook