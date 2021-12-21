'Porch Santa' in Holt donates money and food for Holt Community Food Bank

LANSING, Mich. — We all know Santa gives back to those who are on the nice list, but one Santa in Holt does even more than that.

This Santa has lived in Holt all his life, his community knows him as Dave Foy.

"For 35 years, I taught chemistry here in Holt at the high school. And I coached various sports. And I retired in 2019," Foy said.

During the pandemic, Dave Foy realized his community needed some holiday joy. So, he strapped on his boots, his belt, and his hat and got to work.

Foy sits outside on his porch for hours at a time, multiple days a week.

He said, "I just said, you know, I can stand on my porch, people can come to the front of the front yard and say, 'hi.'"

He encourages families to bring food and monetary donations for the Holt Community Food Bank. In his first year, he raised nearly $300 dollars and had 7 baskets filled with food.

"I grew up in Holt….it's near and dear to my heart that, and I just want to give back," he explained.

This year, Foy saw the amount of donations double. He raised $500 dollars and filled 14 baskets.

A Charlotte resident, Tyler Royston, heard about Porch Santa from his mother who lives in Holt, and decided to take his kids.

"It shows that there are still good people out there," he said.

Holt is home for Dave, so if you missed Porch Santa this year, he'll be home for the holidays Next Christmas.

