Police respond to Southside Lansing shooting that injured one

Lansing Police responded to reports of a shooting just before noon Thursday

One man was hurt and no arrests have been made

(WSYM) The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Southside Lansing neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Coachlight Commons Street shortly before noon according to a police spokesperson.

Investigators say a 21-year old male victim from Lansing was shot by what appeared to be a ricochet round. The injury is non-life threatening according to police.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

