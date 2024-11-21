Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDelhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Actions

Police respond to Southside Lansing shooting that injured one

Lansing PD say it happened just before noon Thursday and remains an active investigation
Police investigate shooting in Southside Lansing
Chris Tom
Police investigate shooting in Southside Lansing
Posted
  • Lansing Police responded to reports of a shooting just before noon Thursday
  • One man was hurt and no arrests have been made

(WSYM) The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Southside Lansing neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Coachlight Commons Street shortly before noon according to a police spokesperson.

Investigators say a 21-year old male victim from Lansing was shot by what appeared to be a ricochet round. The injury is non-life threatening according to police.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.