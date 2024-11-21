Police respond to Southside Lansing shooting that injured one

- Lansing Police responded to reports of a shooting just before noon Thursday
- One man was hurt and no arrests have been made
(WSYM) The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Southside Lansing neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Coachlight Commons Street shortly before noon according to a police spokesperson.
Investigators say a 21-year old male victim from Lansing was shot by what appeared to be a ricochet round. The injury is non-life threatening according to police.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
