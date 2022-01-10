Police identify woman found dead in home on Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the woman found dead in a home on the city's south side this past weekend as 28-year-old Dominique Elizabeth Hawn of Lansing.

Police were called to the home in the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road at 4:47 a.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired. After officers arrived, a 42-year-old man came out with a firearm pointed at officers.

Officers told the man to drop his weapon, but went back inside and fired numerous times out of doors and windows, police said in a news release.

Police dispensed CS gas, which is similar to tear gas, into the residence and the man surrendered to police at approximately 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

Hawn's body was found in the lower part of the residence, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or Detective Mike Looney at (517) 483-6869.

