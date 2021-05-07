Police identify victim of southwest Lansing homicide, arrest 2 suspects

LANSING, Mich. — Police have identified the victim of an early Wednesday morning homicide in southwest Lansing as 28-year-old Corey Gregory Dalton of Lansing.
They have also arrested two suspects in his killing: a 27-year-old Lansing woman and a 29-year-year old Lansing woman. Detectives are presenting evidence to the Eaton County Prosecutors office, seeking criminal charges for the two women.
A fire broke out in a townhome in the 4100 block of Woodbridge Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Lansing police found Dalton badly burned outside. He received medical aid but did not survive.
Neighbors said Wednesday that there was a shooting around the time the fire broke out, though police have not confirmed that.
