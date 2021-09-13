Police identify man killed in Friday night crash on Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — The 51-year-old man killed in a two-car collision Friday night on Lansing's south side has been identified as Juan Rolando Sanchez of Lansing.

According to police, Sanchez was driving south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he vehicle collided with another traveling west on Pleasant Grove Road.

The 39-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle has been released from hospital. His passengers, a 39-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl, remain in critical condition.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the indicent is asked to call Lansing police (517) 483-4600.

