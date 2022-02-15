Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Police identify man killed during domestic dispute on Lansing's south side

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 4:02 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 16:02:36-05

LANSING, Mich. — Authorities have identified a 43-year-old man who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on the city's south side.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Feb. 14 at a home in the 2000 block of Teel Avenue. Upon arrival, police were directed to the 100 block of Mount Hope Avenue, where they found Arthur Artavius Newcombe, of Lansing, with a gunshot wound to his body.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Police later determined that Newcombe had been shot in a residence in the 2000 block of Teel Avenue.

A 42-year-old woman, who was at the scene, was arrested in connection to the shooting. Her name has not been released at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting please call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter