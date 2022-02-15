Police identify man killed during domestic dispute on Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — Authorities have identified a 43-year-old man who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on the city's south side.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Feb. 14 at a home in the 2000 block of Teel Avenue. Upon arrival, police were directed to the 100 block of Mount Hope Avenue, where they found Arthur Artavius Newcombe, of Lansing, with a gunshot wound to his body.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Police later determined that Newcombe had been shot in a residence in the 2000 block of Teel Avenue.

A 42-year-old woman, who was at the scene, was arrested in connection to the shooting. Her name has not been released at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting please call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.

