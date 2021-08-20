Police identify 27-year-old shot and killed Wednesday night in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Police have identified he 27-year old Lansing man who died in a Wednesday night shooting on the city's south side as Victor D. Clayborn.

Lansing police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Edgewood Boulevard on a report of a shooting at 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found Clayborn in a car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person who was shot was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Lansing police say the motive for the shooting is unclear, but it is not believed to be a random incident.

If anyone has information, they should contact Detective Lieutenant Beth Frazier at (517) 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-6847, or you can send a private message to the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

