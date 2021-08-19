One dead and another injured in Wednesday night shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 27-year old Lansing man is dead and another person injured in a Wednesday night shooting on the city's south side.
Lansing police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Edgewood Boulevard regarding a shooting at 9:50 p.m.
When they arrived, they located the 27-year-old in a car with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other person who was shot was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Lansing police say the motive is unclear at this early stage of the investigation, but it is not believed to be a random incident.
If anyone has information, they should contact Detective Lieutenant Beth Frazier at (517) 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-6847, or you can send a private message to the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.
