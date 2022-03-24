Watch
Police identify 20-year-old shot and killed on Lansing's south side

Posted at 11:51 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 11:51:25-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department has identified the 20-year-old man shot and killed in the 4200 Block South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Wednesday as Tomaz J. Shessia.

Officers found Shessia in the area around 11 a.m. with a gunshot wound. Although officers administrated first aid, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two suspects, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested in the shooting and are being held at the Ingham County Youth Home awaiting for charges.

