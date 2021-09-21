Police identify 17-year-old shot and killed in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Drive as Anthony Alvion-Inez III of Lansing.

Police were dispatched to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Responding officers were told that Alvion-Inez had just arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound but he had died by the time officers arrived at the hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that he was shot in a parking lot and taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.

No arrests have been made.

WATCH MORE

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or to message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page

