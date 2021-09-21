Police identify 17-year-old shot and killed in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Drive as Anthony Alvion-Inez III of Lansing.
Police were dispatched to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Responding officers were told that Alvion-Inez had just arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound but he had died by the time officers arrived at the hospital, police said.
A preliminary investigation determined that he was shot in a parking lot and taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.
No arrests have been made.
WATCH MORELloyd Ganton Retirement Center‑ 9/21/21
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or to message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.